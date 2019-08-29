2019 MAC Nominee Michele Brourman Makes Her Solo Debut At Birdland Theatre With The New Show LOVE NOTES

Michele's best-loved song"My Favorite Year," has been recorded by the Ambassador of the American Songbook, Michael Feinstein as well as by Dame Cleo Laine, and the late singing icon, Margaret Whiting. With longtime collaborator Amanda McBroom, she has written the songs for 18 animated features for Universal Studios as well as the score for the musical "Dangerous Beauty."

She co-wrote the score for the off-Broadway musical "The Belle of Tombstone" with lyricist Sheilah Rae. She's written special musical material for artists ranging from Aretha Franklin to Crystal Gayle, was a staff writer for NBC's John Davidson Show, and played piano in Bob Dylan's band.

Visit the Birdland website: www.Birdlandjazz.com. Visit Michele's website for additional information: www.MicheleBrourman.com.





