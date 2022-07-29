10 Videos to Celebrate JOHN MINNOCK's New Album and Release Party at 54 Below on August 4th

The last time jazz singer John Minnock played 54 Below he was celebrating the release of his album HERRING COVE. Next week Minnock returns to the scene of the party with another celebration and another CD.

SIMPLICITY has just been released on Dot Time Records and on August 4th at 9:30 pm, John Minnock will be playing songs from the new disc. To join John and his artistic team in the celebration of the album and upcoming show, Broadway World Cabaret has been getting our jazz on with these ten videos that have our jazz reporter anxiously awaiting his chance at seeing Minnock in person.

Get your reservations for the SIMPLICITY party on the 54 Below website HERE.

THIS is the John Minnock website.

1. Are We All Alone

2. Walking in Memphis

3. You Don't Know What Love Is

4. Unconditional

5. Everything Reminds Me Of You

6. After All These Years

7. This Masquerade

8. Simplicity

9. New York, New York

10. Skylark