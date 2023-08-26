10 Videos To Mark Time Til Marquee Five Plays 8-TRACK THROWBACK: THE REMIX at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

The vocal group often found singing Sondheim is going radio hits in their return to cabaret and concert.

10 Videos To Mark Time Til Marquee Five Plays 8-TRACK THROWBACK: THE REMIX at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Marquee Five, the popular vocal group that is never without a gig, thanks to the SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED series, is giving their fans that for which they have hoped, ever since the clubs re-opened post pandemic: they are coming back with a full show.  For their return to the full show format, Marquee Five has chosen to freshen up an old favorite, their radio hits show that honors great singer-songwriters of the past, 8-TRACK THROWBACK.    The program will play The Laurie Beechman Theatre and tickets to the September 15th. 7 pm performance are $20 (ticket link HERE) with a food and drink minimum.  The production is, so far, listed as a one-off but given the popularity of the group, perhaps a run of shows might materialize.  In the meantime, Broadway World Cabaret has been checking the YouTube Machine for some of our favorite Marquee Five videos, which we invite everyone to enjoy while waiting for September 15th to arrive.

Visit the Marquee Five website HERE.

1.  Black Water and Sunday

2.  Something's Coming

3.  Wonder Love

4.  Good Thing Going

5.  Everybody Says Don't

6.  Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen

7.  Chattanooga Choo Choo

8.  I Remember

9.  The Christmas Song

10.  The Making of 8-Track Throwback




