10 Videos To Kick Off Linda Purl's THIS COULD BE THE START at The Green Room 42

September 11th at 7 pm Linda Purl will celebrate her album release with a special concert.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

10 Videos To Kick Off Linda Purl's THIS COULD BE THE START at The Green Room 42 Linda Purl is ready to start somethin' and she's gonna start it at The Green Room 42 on Monday.  The jazz singer who just released her latest album THIS COULD BE THE START will celebrate the CD (reviewed by Broadway World HERE) with a launch concert on September 11th at 7 pm.  Working alongside a trio of the best musicians in the business, Bassist David Finck, Drummer Ray Marchica, and her Musical Director/Pianist Tedd Firth, Ms. Purl will present her fans, new and old, with a show built around the album of jazz-styled storytelling in song.

As the days slip by until Monday night's concert (ticket link HERE), the Broadway World Cabaret team has been curating some of our favorite Linda Purl performances available on The YouTube Machine, to share with our readers and Linda's potential audience.

Linda Purl's photo is by Matt Baker.

Linda Purl's website is HERE.

1.  Just The Way You Look Tonight

2.  Blue Moon

3.  Taking a Chance On Love

4.  At 54 Below

5.  My Ship

6.  Alright With Me

7.  I'm In The Mood For Love

8.  You Fascinate Me So

9.  My Romance

10.  This Could Be The Start Sizzle Reel



