10 Videos To Excite Everyone about DeAnne Stewart's TWO SIDES TO EVERY STORY at The Green Room 42

Broadway actress DeAnne Stewart is no stranger to the cabaret and concert stage, having performed in group cabaret shows in the past, but TWO SIDES TO EVERY STORY is no group show - it's Ms. Stewart's solo show debut. Premiering May 16th at 7 pm, Two Sides To Every Story will be broadcast via live stream from The Green Room 42, while a live audience looks on. Stewart promises a night of songs audience members will recognize from the radio and from The Broadway, but she has some surprises planned, some reinventions up her sleeve, and some funky mash-ups, all of which tell the story of an actress so versatile that her weekly auditions could range from the role of a teenager to that of a forty-year-old mom.

As the days count down to DeAnne's inaugural bow as a cabaret and concert peformer, Broadway World Cabaret is counting down ten videos that show Stewart in action and make our team excited that this is finally happening.

Information and tickets to TWO SIDES TO EVERY STORY can be found on the Green Room 42 website HERE.

DeAnne Stewart has a website HERE.

1. Rolling in the Deep

2. Big White Room

3. Spectra's Cabaret

4. Is This Love

5. Proud Mary

6. HRC's LGBTQ Inaugural Event

7. Head Over Feet

8. Thank U/You Learn

9. Someone Like You

10. Times Are Hard For Dreamers