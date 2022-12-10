10 Videos To Celebrate Darius de Haas THE HOLIDAY CONCERT at 54 Below on December 20th
Dreamy-voiced dreamboat Darius de Haas is decking the halls of 54 Below.
Enter Your Article Text Here!
a
a
a
a
a
1. The Christmas Song
2. Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind
3. A Leonard Bernstein Thing
4. On The Town/West Side Story
5. Seasons of Love
6. Daydream
7. New York, New York/Something's Coming
8. Snowbound
9. How Will I Know
10. With a Christmas Heart/This Christmas/Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Stephen Mosher
Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)
December 9, 2022
The iconic Vanessa WIlliams comes to 54 Below on December 13th and Broadway World Cabaret is celebrating with a YouTube video crawl. The countdown has begun...
Album Review: Vanessa Racci's JAZZY ITALIAN Does The Jazz And Italian Communities Proud
December 9, 2022
For her first album with the ZOHO label, Vanessa Racci has given the label reason to celebrate signing her.
92NY SCHOOL OF MUSIC ANNOUNCES NEW GUESTS FOR CABARET CONVERSATIONS
December 9, 2022
The newest lineup of cabaret stars that will chat with Michael Kirk Lane for 92Y has been announced and it's a doozy.
Becca Kidwell Releases Her First Two Singles Worldwide
December 9, 2022
Cabaret artist on the climb and bugeoning songwriter Becca Kidwell releases two original songs on all digital platforms today.
Review: SIDNEY MYER Presents Performance Perfection at Pangea
December 8, 2022
Sidney Myer's eponymous show at Pangea is the show to see this month... and any other month in any year.