10 Videos To Celebrate Darius de Haas THE HOLIDAY CONCERT at 54 Below on December 20th

Dreamy-voiced dreamboat Darius de Haas is decking the halls of 54 Below.

Dec. 10, 2022  

1. The Christmas Song

2. Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind

3. A Leonard Bernstein Thing

4. On The Town/West Side Story

5. Seasons of Love

6. Daydream

7. New York, New York/Something's Coming

8. Snowbound

9. How Will I Know

10. With a Christmas Heart/This Christmas/Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

share