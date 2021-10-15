10 Videos That Make Us Merry About Meeting MARILYN MAYE at Feinstein's/54 Below October 25 - November 1

Marilyn Maye is everyone's favorite club singer, a distinction she has held for many years. Whatever city Marilyn is in, whatever club she is playing, the room is always full and the fans are always excited to see what she will come up with next. Like that bunny in the battery commercial or a steam engine that never runs out of fuel, the hardest working woman in the industry seems never to tire. Perhaps that is why the nonagenarian will play Feinstein's/54 Below this month for seven nights, an almost unheard-of number of days for a nightclub act. But you know what? Every one of those performances will be at capacity. That is because Marilyn Maye is the greatest.

To get everyone ready for her opening night on October 25th

Marilyn Maye has a website

