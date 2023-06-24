10 Videos That Have Us Holding Our Breath For THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM ALBUM RELEASE at Dizzy's Club

On Monday, June 26th, Benny Benack III will play Dizzy's Club for two performances at 7:30 and 9:30 pm. The two performances are in honor of the release of Benack's new album THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM. An artist of the jazz persuasion, Mr. Benack is equal parts trumpeter, vocalist, and composer, and one of the industry's most prolific and popular proficients, and his new show promises to be a wonderful night of entertainment, with a fine cast of musicians joining him onstage in the persons of pianist Emmet Cohen, bassist Russell Hall and drummer Kyle Poole.

While tapping our toes to pass the time until the opening night, the Broadway World Cabaret team has come up with ten videos that show why we all love Benny Benack III and always want to be in the room when he steps up onto a stage.

Get tickets to either of the June 26th performances of THIRD TIMES A CHARM ALBUM RELEASE on the Dizzy's Club website HERE.

Visit the Benny Benack III website HERE.

1. Gary Indiana

2. All of Me

3. Social Call

4. Puttin' On The Ritz

5. I've Never Been In Love Before

6. The Night Has A Thousand Eyes

7. A Lot of Livin' To Do

8. Kiss Me Slowly

9. The Girl Next Door

10. Blowin' The Blues