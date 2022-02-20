10 Videos That Have Us Counting The Days Until Cady Huffman and Mary Ann McSweeney in IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR at The Green Room 42

When the pandemic was under control (ish) and the performance venues were reopening, Cady Huffman (she of The Producers) called up her pal Mary Ann McSweeney (currently on hiatus from The Girl From The North Country) and said, "Let's put on a show." The result was a relaxed evening of female empowerment and great music that played the Birdland Theater in September 2021. This music lover was there and had a sweet time watching these two musical artists explore a new vibe in cabaret, then went home and wrote a review encouraging them to do some more of the same.

In three days' time, Mary Ann and Cady will do just that when they play IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR: SONGS INSPIRED BY A PANDEMIC at The Green Room 42. I'm excited to see how the show has evolved, and hear their unique arrangements for voice and strings, once more. While counting the minutes until the 7 pm show on Tuesday night, I've been scouring the internet for videos of the ladies in action and happily share them, here, with my recommendation that audiences check out the warm and witty music act. (Ticket link HERE).

1. At the Rialto

2. Mary Ann McSweeney playa Urban Fado

3. Birdland teaser September, 2021

4. Will-a-mania

5. The Portrait of Fado

6. The Man in the Moon is a Lady

7 - 10: See four different videos from IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR when it played Birdland HERE on Vimeo.

Cady Huffman and Mary Ann McSweeney IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR: SONGS INSPIRED BY A PANDEMIC plays The Green Room 42 on Tuesday, February 22 at 7 pm. Information and tickets are available HERE.

Cady Huffman has a website HERE.

Mary Ann McSweeney's website is HERE.