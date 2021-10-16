10 Videos That Get Us Ready For The Big Reveal CARMEN CUSACK BARING ALL at Feinstein's/54 Below October 24 - 25

Broadway's beautiful and versatile Carmen Cusack is returning to 54 Below, where her cabaret and concert appearances have previously played to sold-out houses, with a new show that will open October 24th for a two-night run. As she prepares to open at Lincoln Center Theater in FLYING OVER SUNSET, telling someone else's story with someone else's words and music, Ms. Cusack will present this intimate evening focused on her own words and music. BARING ALL will be an evening of Carmen's original compositions, with some personal stories about her life, her music, and how the two brought her to the day she is at now.

As we begin the countdown to the day that this exciting new concert will premiere, we at Broadway World Cabaret are also counting some of our favorite videos of Cusack in action. It wasn't easy, either, but here they are. See you all at 54 Below on the 24th: get your tickets HERE and visit the Carmen Cusack website HERE.

1: Think of Me/I Dreamed/The Wizard/Back To Medley

2: I Have You

3: Sun Is Gonna Shine

4: Two Cents

5: Songbird

6: Move On

7: Falling Slowly

8: The Wizard and I

9: Shallow