10 Videos That Get Us Jazzed For MELISSA ERRICO SINGS HER NEW YORK at Feinstein's/54 Below On September 27th

One of the club and concert industry's most prolific performers, Melissa Errico has created a style of show that is all her own, where she can be equally comfortable playing venues large and small, even virtual, and the Magic of Melissa remains constant and creative. Whether singing in French, Sondheim, or Legrand, Errico consistently provides the most fully fleshed-out, structurally sound musical performances in the business, which has garnered her admirers in the press and fans in the seats, and all of them are counting the days until her next performance.

Thirteen. That's how many days everyone must wait until Melissa Errico is back onstage at 54 Below for her new show MELISSA ERICO SINGS HER NEW YORK. In this tribute to her home town, Ms. Errico will be joined by Tedd Firth to explore her musical library and her favorite city. For information and tickets click HERE but for some wonderful reminders of what Melissa Errico has created as a musical artist, a singing actress, click on the ten videos below.

1. Hurry Home

2. A Little Time To Myself

3. Send In The Clowns

4. How Deep Is The Ocean?

5. How Are Things In Glocca Mora

6. Do I Hear a Waltz

7. Windmills of Your Mind

8. Irving Berlin Medley

9. Move On

10. Our Table