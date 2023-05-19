10 Videos That Get Us Excited For The DAVIDE CERRETA Show At Chelsea Table + Stage

Internationally acclaimed vocalist will debut at Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a GimmickDavide Cerreta's performances encompass traditional jazz standards, hard bop melodies, contemporary original compositions, and beyond. He encapsulates his audiences with his velvety baritone voice and modern spice. Cerreta will be joined on the stage by Ben Tiberio on Upright Bass, Noam Avnon on Piano, and Itay Morchi on Drums. May 26th at 9:30 pm, New York City audiences will get a chance to see Davide Cerreta in the act at Chelsea Table + Stage.

Enjoy this look at Davide Cerreta's online presence and check out the event page on the CT+S website HERE for details and reservations.

1. Blue In Green

2. Davide Singt Einen John Legend Klassiker

3. Stardust

4. Hole In The Sky

5. Sicily

6. Monica

7. Visions

8. Garrison Remembered

9. Cheek to Cheek

10. Whisper Not




