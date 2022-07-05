Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos Showcasing JOE ICONIS & FAMILY LIVE at Feinstein's/54 Below July 8 - 11

The musical theater wunderkind returns to 54 Below with his homemade family to celebrate ALBUM.

Jul. 5, 2022  

10 Videos Showcasing JOE ICONIS & FAMILY LIVE at Feinstein's/54 Below July 8 - 11 Everybody loves Joe Iconis. Just look at the "& Family" portion of his regular shows in clubs around New York City and other cities around the States. The musical theater composer has been creating compositions for the artists whom he considers his naturalized family for years and, along the way, he and that family have introduced many exciting works of composition art to the world.

This month Mr. Iconis & Family have created ALBUM, a forty-four-track CD lasting three and one-half hours. It is time to celebrate the release, so Iconis and his tribe will play four nights at Feinstein's/54 Below, starting July 8th and running every night at 7 pm, with a rotating cast of performers (it's listed on the 54 Below website, who and when). To help Joe N Co. with their celebration, Broadway World Cabaret has collected some of our favorite Iconis & Family videos ... but only ten. Interested parties should get a ticket and see the rest in person.

For information and reservations to Joe Iconis & FAMILY LIVE visit the 54 Below website HERE.

1. I Was A Teenage Delinquent! (from ALBUM) by Lauren Marcus & Molly Hager, both of whom will perform during this run of shows.

2. Flesh and Bone (from ALBUM) by Jason SweetTooth Williams, who will perform during this run of shows.

3. Right Place/Wrong Time (from ALBUM) by Eric William Morris and Katrina Rose Diderikson, both of whom will perform during this run of shows.

4. Ammonia (from ALBUM) by Krysta Rodgriguez and Joe Iconis.

5. Amphibian (from ALBUM) by Will Roland, who will perform during this run of shows.

6. Velociraptor (from ALBUM) by Liz Lark Brown, who will perform during this run of shows.

7. Women of a Certain Age by Badia Farha, who will perform during this run of shows.

8. Jeff (from ALBUM) by Jeremy Morse, who will perform during this run of shows.

9. Helen Sharp (from ALBUM) by Joe Iconis, who will helm all four nights at 54 Below.

10. Kevin (from ALBUM) by Andrew Rannells

10 Videos Showcasing JOE ICONIS & FAMILY LIVE at Feinstein's/54 Below July 8 - 11
July 5, 2022

Joe Iconis is returning to 54 Below with a run of shows and all of his family in tow.
