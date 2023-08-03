10 Videos Celebrating The Return Of ISAAC MIZRAHI To 54 Below

The renowned renaissance man returns with his club act to The Baement.

Aug. 03, 2023

10 Videos Celebrating The Return Of ISAAC MIZRAHI To 54 Below

10 Videos Celebrating The Return Of ISAAC MIZRAHI To 54 Below Isaac Mizrahi is known for many things, not the least of which is a legendary place in the history of fasion design.  Among his other talents are acting (he, famously, appeared on Broadway in Chicago, as Amos Hart), authoring (everything from How To to comic books), television presenting, and nightclub entertaining.  The gentleman is sort of an Isaac Of All Trades, and who doesn't love a right and proper renaissance man?

Tonight, Mr. Mizrahi will bring his nightclub act to 54 Below for a four-night run.  Hi eponymous show will run the gamut, musically, and be presented with the grace, wit, and panache for which he has become well-known, on the stage and off.

To celebrate Isaac's return to Broadway's Living Room, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been prowling through YouTube, looking for some of our favorite Mizrahi musical moments.

Make a reservation to the Isaac Mizrahi shows, running August 3 - 6 at 7 pm, on the 54 Below website HERE.

Visit the Isaac Mizrahi website HERE.

1.  Brass In Pocket

2.  You Wanna Bet

3.  In Rehearsal

4.  Figure Eight

5.  I Feel Pretty

6.  Canta

7.  Nevertheless

8.  Listen To Me

9.  Your Song

10.  Performance Highlights




