Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Celia Berk Videos To Pass The Time Until NOW THAT I HAVE EVERYTHING at 54 Below

The renowned cabaret artist celebrates the release of her new album with a special concert.

Apr. 11, 2023  

10 Celia Berk Videos To Pass The Time Until NOW THAT I HAVE EVERYTHING at 54 Below Award winning cabaret artist Celia Berk will make her 54 Below debut on April 18th with a special concert that celebrates the release of her latest album NOW I HAVE EVERYTHING. The September 22nd, 2022 release has garnered rave reviews, as did Celia's 2022 cabaret outing ON MY WAY TO YOU, adding more accolades to the renowned musical storyteller's roster.

As Ms. Berk prepares to take her 54 Below bow, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been gathering together our favorite Celia Berk videos, to tide us over until the special day. For tickets to the April 18th, 7 pm performance visit the 54 Below website HERE.

Read the Broadway World Cabaret review of Now That I Have Everything HERE and visit the Celia Berk website HERE.

Use the code CELIA5 for $5 Off Main Dining Room and Bar Rail seating cover charge.

1. You Can't Rush Spring

2. Such a Wonderful Town

3. Behind The Scenes With Sean Gough

4. Gershwin Duet with Karen Akers

5. The Shining Sea

6. Jewish Christmas with Ari Axelrod

7. Live at Birdland Theater

8. Sondheim Medley with Josephine Sanges

9. Sand

10. April Showers




Andrew Kober Brings DO YOU LIKE THESE SONGS? to 54 Below Next Month Photo
Andrew Kober Brings DO YOU LIKE THESE SONGS? to 54 Below Next Month
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Andrew Kober in Do You Like These Songs? on May 9th at 7p.
Danielle Ferland to Make Solo Concert Debut With SING FOR YOUR GHOSTS at The Green Room 42 Photo
Danielle Ferland to Make Solo Concert Debut With SING FOR YOUR GHOSTS at The Green Room 42
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present original Into the Woods star Danielle Ferland in her solo concert debut, “Sing for Your Ghosts,” with two shows on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, both at 7:00 PM.
Linda Eder to Return to 54 Below in October Photo
Linda Eder to Return to 54 Below in October
54 BELOW will welcome back the beloved Linda Eder on October 3, 7, & 11 at 7:00pm.
Castrata Is A-MUSE-ING In Vol. 2 of Hit Show Photo
Castrata Is A-MUSE-ING In Vol. 2 of Hit Show
Castrata and her Castrorchestra are next-level entertainment, drag or otherwise.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Review: Castrata Amazes and Amuses In MUSE VOL. II at Red Eye NYReview: Castrata Amazes and Amuses In MUSE VOL. II at Red Eye NY
April 13, 2023

Castrata and her Castrorchestra are next-level entertainment, drag or otherwise.
Award Winning Cabaret Artist Tim Connell Returns To Pangea With ...AND SO IT GOES...Award Winning Cabaret Artist Tim Connell Returns To Pangea With ...AND SO IT GOES...
April 13, 2023

Tim Connell will encore his most recent creation at his cabaret home away from home.
A NIGHT OF ART, SONG AND DANCE To Play Chelsea Table + Stage April 23rdA NIGHT OF ART, SONG AND DANCE To Play Chelsea Table + Stage April 23rd
April 12, 2023

International Justice Mission (IJM) and the Broadway community are bringing their voices together for an evening of justice, hope and freedom.
Photos: March 29th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueenPhotos: March 29th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
April 12, 2023

Bound For Broadway joins Broadway World Cabaret as a regular photo flash of every show, courtesy of photographer Ian McQueen.
Review: Bianca Marroquín WHERE YOU ARE Makes 54 Below The Place You Want To BeReview: Bianca Marroquín WHERE YOU ARE Makes 54 Below The Place You Want To Be
April 11, 2023

It was a night full of magical moments when Bianca played the basement with her band, boys, and all that jazz.
share