i-D Names Alastair McKimm as Global Editor-In-Chief

VICE Media has today announced it has appointed Alastair McKimm as Global Editor-In-Chief of i-D.

McKimm will take the helm of i-D in June 2019 with a remit to drive the editorial vision and growth of the brand across all parts of i-D's global business, as well as continuing to build i-D as an innovative digital-first brand.

Lucy Delacherois-Day, Publisher of i-D says: "Alastair is a part of the i-D family so it felt like the natural next step to look at how he can further embed his incredible experience of the industry across i-D and bring his creative style to this global brand. He has a deep understanding of fashion and luxury industries. The focus on emerging talent remains as true as it did when it was launched - supporting young talent across fashion, photography, styling, journalism and design and this will continue to be a big focus of Alastair's. We are so excited to have him back at the helm to continue to move the i-D brand forward into its next era."

Alastair McKimm added, "i-D changed my life. It's the first fashion publication that really spoke to me personally and the reason I became a stylist. I started collecting the magazine in the 90s and I've been fortunate enough to work for the brand in some capacity for my entire career, from assistant to stylist to fashion director and now to be part of the big picture and future vision is beyond my wildest dreams. i-D has always been a platform for the most inspiring new voices and continuing that legacy is what I'm most excited about. As we approach our 40th year in 2020, I will be focusing on how we continue to build on the success of what I consider to be the ultimate brand."

McKimm's talent has garnered him the attention of designers such as Saint Laurent, Calvin Klein, The Row, Alexander Wang and Victoria Beckham. McKimm started out his career nearly 20 years ago at i-D where he worked as a fashion assistant to former Fashion Director, Edward Enninful. In 2013 he took on the role of Fashion Director for the brand, where he served for five years.

Further bolstering the new leadership team, i-D has appointed Lucy Delacherois-Day, as the new Publisher of the global brand. Lucy was promoted from Commercial Director where she led commercial operations for i-D and Garage.

Launched in 1980 By Founder Terry Jones, i-D has since grown from a hand-stabled magazine with DIY roots into a leading source for fashion inspiration, documenting fashion, music and culture from around the globe. Recent covers have starred the likes of 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Models Nathan Wrestling and Ugbad Abdi, Solange and Oscar nominated actor Timothée Chalamet.

About i-D

Over 39 years, i-D has carved its position as the premier source for fashion inspiration, and in 2012, joined the VICE Media family to expand VICE's reach into digital fashion content. i-D has come a long way since its beginnings as a hand-stapled magazine and has developed into a leading video-driven platform, documenting fashion, music and contemporary culture from around the globe. i-D reaches an ambitious and creative audience, offering access to the most inspiring names in fashion and exploring everything from high-end couture to underground style scenes.

About VICE Media

VICE is the world's leading youth media brand. Launched in 1994, VICE is on pace to bring its award-winning programming to over 80 territories worldwide in 2018 across mobile, digital, and linear platforms. VICE operates an expanding international network of digital channels; a television and feature film production studio; an Emmy-winning international television network, VICELAND; an Emmy-winning nightly newscast on HBO; Virtue, a global, full-service creative agency with 26 offices around the world; a magazine; and a record label.

Photography, Ezra Petronio





