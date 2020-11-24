YouTube Originals Announces Holiday Extravaganza THE GREAT GIFT EXCHANGE

YouTube Originals kicks off the holiday season with "The Great Gift Exchange," a 12-part series highlighting the art of giving. Hosted by the World's Most Famous Gift Wrap Artist, Alton DuLaney, "The Great Gift Exchange" mirrors a Secret Santa format where 12 Youtube creators participate in a giving chain benefiting a charity of their choosing, then paying that kindness forward to the next creator in the chain. All episodes of the bingeable holiday series will release for free on December 1 on each featured creator's personal Youtube channels in celebration of GivingTuesday, honoring the power of kindness, compassion and giving back to those in need in an effort to spread cheer across the globe after this difficult year.

YouTube will also be putting the "present" in the "presentation," with host Alton DuLaney educating viewers on the art of gift wrapping, including tips and tricks for how to creatively prep for their own holiday wrapping needs, assuring that each and every donation is wrapped in a wildly creative manner bespoke to each creator's unique brand. Reaching over 78 million people through these creators' combined subscribers, "The Great Gift Exchange" aims to inspire people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

Following is a list of the Youtube creators involved in the holiday extravaganza, including their charity of choice:

· Alton DuLaney - Toys for Tots

· AsapSCIENCE - Rainbow Railroad

· Molly Burke - Mira Foundation

· Shalom Blac - St. Jude

· Rosanna Pansino - Feeding America

· Physics Girl - The Malala Fund

· Alex Wassabi - Make-A-Wish Foundation

· Kristopher London - The Bail Project

· Ambers Closet - Lunch on Me

· Jennelle Eliana - Covenant House

· Smosh Games - Okra Project

· MatPat - No Kid Hungry

· Kurt Hugo Schneider - Bat Conservation

Alton DuLaney is known as a creative authority on modern living, providing tips for all life's occasions. In 2008, he received national recognition when he was crowned the Scotch brand's "Most Gifted Wrapper" where he was challenged to wrap several odd-shaped gifts, including (as the finale) a baby grand piano. DuLaney's creative work paired with his fun, quirky personality have earned him appearances on the RACHAEL RAY Show and other national and local broadcast shows tied to the holidays.

B17 Entertainment is producing the series with Rhett Bachner, Brien Meagher and Colin Hargraves serving as executive producers.

Nadine Zylstra, Head of Family Entertainment and Learning for Youtube Originals along with Laurel Stier, Dena Qashqai, and Zoe Di Stefano on the Learning Development team oversee "The Great Gift Exchange" for the global platform.

"The Great Gift Exchange" is part of a growing slate of learning projects including "BookTube" the critically acclaimed book club series featuring in-depth conversations with best-selling authors including Melinda Gates, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, James Patterson, and more; Emmy-winning "Create Together #WithMe" a Joseph Gordon-Levitt hosted series featuring the creations of everyday people collaborating to make art on HITRECORD and Youtube while being at home; "The Age of A.I." hosted by Robert Downey Jr.; "Glad You Asked" which seeks to answer some of life's most interesting questions, from 'Why do we cry?' to 'Will we survive Mars?'; as well as Emmy-winning "Could You Survive the Movies?" which explores the magic and Science behind classic movies like "Back to the Future," "Jumanji," and "Die Hard."

Watch a promo here:

