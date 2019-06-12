YouTube Announces All-Star Fourth Season of Hit Series ESCAPE THE NIGHT

YouTube announced a fourth season of the popular murder mystery competition series ESCAPE THE NIGHT starring Creator and Multi New York Times Bestselling Author Joey Graceffa, MAKING IT the longest running Youtube Original series. The 10-episode, half-hour series will debut on Youtube Premium on July 11 with the first episode free to fans around the world. The first episode will simultaneously premiere at VidCon 2019 during the ESCAPE THE NIGHT season 4 panel featuring Joey Graceffa and a star-studded cast of Youtube creators.



The series will star host Joey Graceffa featuring new cast member Bretman Rock, along with other surprise guest stars Colleen Ballinger, Alex Wassabi, Justine Ezarik, DeStorm Power, Timothy DeLaGhetto, Gabbie Hanna, Tana Mongeau and Rosanna Pansino.



This week, the cast members teased ESCAPE THE NIGHT season 4 on their social media channels with videos or images of their series characters. See links below:



Joey Graceffa

Colleen Ballinger

Bretman Rock

Alex Wassabi

Justine Ezarik

DeStorm Power

Timothy DeLaGhetto

Gabbie Hanna

Tana Mongeau

Rosanna Pansino



In season 4 of ESCAPE THE NIGHT, host and star of the show, Joey Graceffa ventures into purgatory to rescue his friends, who have fallen in past eras, from the clutches of the Collector. However, his rescue mission soon becomes a survival mission as the Collector's Museum of the Dead comes to life.



The 10-episode fourth season will be produced by Brian Graden Media, Showrunner Adam Lawson and Joey Graceffa and will debut on Youtube Premium on July 11, 2019.



The ESCAPE THE NIGHT season 4 VidCon panel will take place at 1PM on July 11, 2019 at the Discovery Stage, Hall C.



Joey Graceffa is a creator, actor, producer, musician and multi New York Times Bestselling Author who has grown from personality into a multifaceted storyteller. Originally known for his Youtube channel which boasts over 9 million subscribers, Joey has evolved his various projects into an expansive creative empire, encompassing multiple singles and EPs, a memoir, three young adult novels and the longest running Youtube Premium original series, ESCAPE THE NIGHT.





YouTube Originals are award-winning, creative and engaging scripted and unscripted series and films for fans all over the world. Spotlighting both Youtube creators alongside Hollywood's biggest stars, Youtube Originals provide an experience that only Youtube can offer. By tapping into the platform's growing global community, fan engagement capabilities, and innovative content mixed with pioneering live streamed specials, there is truly something for everybody. Fans experience Youtube Original content through ad-supported Youtube as well as Youtube Premium, a subscription service that offers access to Youtube Original series and movies, a streaming music platform, and an uninterrupted, ad-free experience across all of YouTube. Youtube Premium is currently available in the U.S., Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru. Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and Ukraine.





Launched in May 2005, YouTube's mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world. We believe that everyone deserves to have a voice, and that the world is a better place when we listen, share and build community through our stories. Youtube is a Google company.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You