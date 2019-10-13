YOU CAN KISS ME Comes To The 15th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival

YOU CAN KISS ME, a short film by Jan Janelak, will be an official entry in the 15th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, October 17-20, 2019. The film, written and directed by Janelak, is a sexy and saucy look at two women looking for love who find more - or less - than either of them expected.

Starring Brandi Nicole Wilson as bi-curious housewife Penelope and Ylfa Edelstein as her passionate partner Meg, the film explores how the two women attempt to reignite feelings they have lost over years of marriage and children by exploring forbidden fantasies. When Penelope's husband Paul ( Andrew Elvis Miller) trails her to a motel room and confronts her, the scene becomes set for a three-way exploration of sexual pleasure when Meg arrives. But all three discover that things don't always turn out the way one imagines...

YOU CAN KISS ME is Jan Janelak's premiere film under BABY DOLL FILMS. Other behind the camera contributions included Music by Jay Purdy, Cinematography by Jay Feather, Film Editing by Paul Millspaugh and John Lyons, and Art Direction by Kim Soles.

Janelak grew up in Memphis, TN, is a lifetime member of The Actors Studio and New Circle Theater Company and a graduate of New York University. Her acting training with the inimitable Sanford Meisner at THE NEIGHBORHOOD Playhouse in the 80's instilled a fearlessness to dig deeper with both her acting and writing.

As a playwright, her plays have been featured in venues throughout New York City, including Greenwich Street Theater, Naked Angels, The Gene Frankel Theatre, The Robert Moss Theater, The Ohio Theater, New Georges, UBU Rep, Studio Theater, Playwrights' Horizons, and The Actors Studio.

YOU CAN KISS ME will screen on Friday October 18th at 4PM at Venue 1 at LA Live at 1000 Olympic Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are available at the box office or by visiting www.lafemme.org/tickets.





