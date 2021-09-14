Women In Film Announce Marlee Matlin, Jean Smart, & More as 2021 Honorees

WIF (Women In Film, Los Angeles) announced TODAY the honorees for the 2021 WIF Honors that will be held on Wednesday, October 6 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

This year's honorees are Marlee Matlin, Jean Smart, Zendaya, Sian Heder, Hannah Einbinder, and Ashley Levinson.

Formerly named the Crystal + Lucy Awards®, the annual benefit supports WIF's educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity for women throughout the industry. This is the first time the organization has been able to hold its fundraising celebration since 2019, due to the pandemic.

This year's WIF Honors will celebrate the women who are transforming the industry for the better, with innovative reimaginings of how the workplace can be set up for women to support women with compassion, care, and a renewed commitment to equity across intersectional identities.

Marlee Matlin received worldwide critical acclaim for her motion picture debut in Children of a Lesser God, a performance the film community chose to recognize with its highest honor-the Academy Award for Best Actress. Matlin's television roles include The L Word, The West Wing, and Switched at Birth, and Emmy-nominated work on The Practice, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Seinfeld, and Picket Fences. She was seen on Broadway in the 2015 revival of Spring Awakening.

Winner of three Emmys and an additional eight nominations, as well as a Tony nomination, Grammy nomination, and two CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS wins, Jean Smart recently received rave reviews and 2021 Emmy nominations for her performances in the HBO Max comedy Hacks, and the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown. She was last seen on Broadway in 2000 in The Man Who Came to Dinner.