Wingspan Productions Receives Here4Youth Mental Health Initiative Grant

Wingspan Productions, Inc., a nonprofit educational film company based in Sarasota, Florida that addresses vital issues of our time, recently received a $25,000 educational grant from the Here4Youth Mental Health Initiative, a partnership with the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The grant will fund various aspects of Wingspan's year-round educational initiative, including community screenings, discussions, and talkbacks, partnerships with community organizations, social media, and resource materials to accompany the new film about mental health, Bridge to the Other Side.

"Since the pandemic, mental health concerns of children and families in this community have increased 200 percent," said Curran. "Bridge to the Other Side is a powerful story about first responders as they work to address the rising crisis of mental health. We are so grateful for this generous grant that will help us share not only the film, but valuable mental health resources locally, statewide, and around the world."

Bridge to the Other Side, a powerful film about resilience, mental health, and finding strength in dark times, was created out of 150 interviews in our community with youth, parents, teachers, police officers, nurses, therapists, firefighters, and agency leaders. Filmed in Sarasota and Cape Coral, the movie features numerous professional and volunteer actors and was created by a crew of 55 film professionals, interns, and volunteers. The film will have its international premiere in Toronto at Commffest Global Film Festival and it's national premiere in Los Angeles at Lady Filmmaker's Film Festival in Beverly Hills. It will go on to screen nationally with Reel Recovery Film Festival, a national festival that focuses on mental health and addiction, and will premiere in Florida at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival in November. Many local screenings are planned in Sarasota and across Florida in the coming months.

In an age of global anxiety, discord and polarization, Wingspan Productions creates powerful films of hope and resilience, films that encourage communities to connect across differences and forge new ways of listening and understanding. Wingspan, created with the support of a founding grant from the Daniel E. Offutt III Charitable Trust, is a 501c3, nonprofit organization formed to write, create and distribute inspirational and educational films for public, educational, and artistic purposes. For more information about Wingspan Productions and Bridge to the Other Side, email KT Curran (kt@wingspanproductions.org) or call Wingspan at 323-422-0857.