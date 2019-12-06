Will Yun Lee Joins Season Two of Netflix's ALTERED CARBON

Deadline reports that Will Yun Lee will return to "Altered Carbon" season two in a recurring role.

Will Yun Lee starred as the original Takeshi Kovacs, a role currently being played by Anthony Mackie. Lee's season two role is currently unknown.

In the world of Altered Carbon, which is based on the Science fiction novels by Richard K. Morgan, THE JOURNEY of Takeshi Kovacs spans hundreds of years, many different bodies, and planets.

Altered Carbon takes place over 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. The upcoming season features an entirely new mystery and mission - with new sleeves and new characters - while also examining the search for meaning and love when you live for centuries, and you must continue to live with what you have done in your past.

Lee is known for work on "The Good Doctor," "Falling Water," "Hawaii Five-0."

Read the original story on Deadline.





