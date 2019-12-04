Wendy Williams Hosts #GivingTuesday Event with Snax-Sational Brands in NYC

SNAX-Sational Brands recently announced their continued partnership with Wendy Williams for their annual Giving Tuesday initiative, this year in support of Operation Backpackâ“‡, a community service of Volunteers of America-Greater New York.

To mark its second annual #GivingTuesday initiative, SNAX-Sational Brands teamed up once again with Talk Show Host and SNACKGiving Ambassador Wendy Williams to host a VIP event on December 3rd at the famed Dylan's Candy Bar in New York City to raise awareness and funds for Operation Backpackâ“‡. Earlier that day, Wendy announced the continued partnership on her show and gave Snack Pop bags to the entire studio audience. Through the SNAX-Sational Brand's SNACKGiving platform, Wendy is able to bring key visibility to the cause through her buzzworthy avenues.

At the fete, guests engaged with Wendy, enjoyed delicious snacks by Butterfinger Candy Pop, TWIX Candy Pop and Pasta Snacks inclusive of Penne Straws, Pasta Chips and Disney Bowtie Minis.

Guests also enjoyed themed cocktails featuring the Butterfinger and TWIX candy. (Details below, created by Miguel Oliver, Dylan's Candy Bar in House Cafe Manager + Mixologist)

Operation Backpackâ“‡ ensures that every child living in a homeless shelter in New York City who needs one, has a new backpack filled with top-quality, grade-specific school supplies before the first day of school. By having it in their hands ahead of time, students can begin to feel excited about returning to the classroom and avoid the stigma that comes with being homeless right from day one.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world, Wendy and SNAX-Sational Brands through their SNACKGiving platform, will kick off a campaign on December 3rd to raise funds for Operation Backpackâ“‡. The new charity partnership was first announced at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago this past Spring, by SNAX-Sational Brand ambassador, and Operation Backpackâ“‡ supporter, Wendy Williams, our Ambassador of SNACKGiving.





