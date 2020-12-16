Wednesdays Become Ultra Wealthy with All New Episodes of MARRYING MILLIONS

As we inch towards 2021 and say good riddance to 2020, Lifetime gives viewers SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT with all-new episodes of the hit show Marrying Millions. Kicking off with two specials Marrying Millions: THE JOURNEY So Far: Part 1 will focus on Bill & Bri and Noni & Reese and debuts Wednesday, December 30, at 10 pm ET/PT following the season 12 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT Matchmaking Special. Marrying Millions: THE JOURNEY So Far: Part 2 follows the latest with Rodney & Desiry and Rick & Erica and will premiere January 20, at 10 pm ET/PT while all-new episodes of the series will premiere Wednesdays, beginning January 27, at 10 pm ET/PT.

From the creators of 90 Day Fiancé, MARRYING MILLIONS follows relationships where one partner is incredibly wealthy and the other is definitively not, leading the couple to face intense scrutiny from family and friends and questions about whether it's true love... or true love of the money and lavish lifestyles. While these love stories may sound like modern-day fairytales, they are not without major challenges as the couples must try to bridge their vast differences and fit into each other worlds.

MARRYING MILLIONS SEASON 2 COUPLES:

Bill and Brianna Dallas, TX

Bill, who describes himself as 62 years young, founded and currently runs a commercial real estate company with investments in the billions. Twice divorced, Bill met Brianna, 23, at a popular restaurant in Dallas where Brianna was a hostess and the two began dating. Despite an almost 40-year age gap, these two couldn't be more in love with one another. Now that Brianna has become more accustomed to the tribulations of fitting in with Dallas high society, Bill must decide whether or not he's finally ready to settle down and propose.

Rodney and Desiry Washington, DC & Los Angeles, CA

Multi-millionaire Rodney and his girlfriend Desiry are head over heels for each other, despite living separately on opposite coasts. Rodney made his fortune in the wine industry, which has given him the ability to take care of Desiry, who works for a non-profit. But with Rodney living outside Washington, DC, and Desiry residing in Los Angeles, their relationship has its share of challenges, including the fact that they have kept their relationship a secret.

Dani and Donovan McKinney, TX

After a missed connection while attending the same high school, it was fate that brought these two back together down the line. From humble beginnings and raised by a single mother, Donovan now runs a highly successful multi-million dollar real estate company where he employs his girlfriend, Dani. Now that he has found success, he enjoys spoiling his girlfriend with lavish gifts and trips around the world. But issues simmer just below the surface, as Dani resents being a low-paid employee of Donovan.

Rick and Erica Miami Beach, FL

Erica is a 24 year old small town girl from Springfield, Illinois, while 69-year old Rick lives aboard his yacht in Miami Beach. The shock factor of their 45-year age gap hasn't worn off on family and friends, including most notably Erica's 5th degree black belt father, who doesn't understand their relationship. Rick met Erica through social media, and after liking some of her photos, moved quickly to ask her to live with him on his yacht.

Kevin and Kattie San Diego, CA

Kevin (31) is a self-made multi-millionaire who first met Kattie (24) when she traveled to one of Kevin's speaking events in Mexico. Despite a net worth approaching $50M, Kevin is frugal with his money when it comes to spending on his girlfriend. This draws the ire of several of Kattie's friends, who don't understand why she is in a relationship with Kevin, despite her assurances that their love is pure.

Nonie and Reese Seattle, WA

Nonie made a name for herself in the London fashion scene as a nail tech, working her way up to eventually launch several successful international beauty brands. She met her polar opposite, Reese, 17 years her junior, after swiping right on Tinder and the pair have been inseparable ever since. Nonie has a fierce work ethic which has led her to obtain properties in New York, London and Seattle. Reese, on the other hand, occasionally works as an arborist and until he recently moved in with Nonie, lived at a skate house with several buddies.

Marrying Millions is produced by Sharp Entertainment for Lifetime and executive produced by Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Jason Hollis and Kate Bernstein. Gena McCarthy and Cat Rodriguez executive produce and Juliet Barrack is supervising producer for Lifetime.

Watch a promo here: