Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's WEEKEND UPDATE- HOME EDITION
For the first time ever, SNL conducted the show remotely due to the ongoing health crisis.
In the latest episode's Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost and Michael Che discussed what it's like doing the show from home, talked about the updates coming from the White House and more. Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump even made an appearance over the phone.
Watch the video below:
Weekend Update ‼️#SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/OeyVJnW17M- Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020