WITH LOVE Sets Summer Premiere Date on Prime Video

Season two of With Love will premiere Friday, June 2 on Prime Video.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Amazon Studios announced that Season Two of the multi-generational rom-com series With Love will premiere Friday, June 2 on Prime Video, with the official first-look images out now. Episodes in Season One were framed around the holidays, while Season Two expands to include big life events.

The six-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. On June 2, With Love Season Two will be part of the savings, convenience and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership.

With Love is a romantic dramedy centered on siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz as they navigate big life changes and rely on their equally big family to get them through. Following her whirlwind romance with Santiago, Lily decides to focus all her energy on a personal journey of self-love by growing her makeup styling business and looking into homeownership.

But when both Santiago and Nick profess their feelings for her, Lily wrestles with what is best for her future. Meanwhile Jorge begins to question whether he and Henry are truly compatible. When he meets Henry's proud Texan parents, he can't decide whether the relationship is a fairy tale or a nightmare.

With Love stars Emeraude Toubia as Lily Diaz, Mark Indelicato as Jorge Diaz Jr., Rome Flynn as Santiago Zayas, Desmond Chiam as Nick Zhao, Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry Cruz, Isis KING as Sol Perez, Todd Grinnell as Dr. Miles Murphy, Constance Marie as Beatriz Diaz, and Benito Martinez as Jorge Diaz Sr. With Love is created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett, alongside executive producer Andy Roth. With Love is produced by Kellett's production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.



