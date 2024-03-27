Vietnamese/American Feature Film A FRAGILE FLOWER To Debut Theatrically in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of Women's History Month, internationally acclaimed, female-led, Vietnamese/American co-production, 'A Fragile Flower' (Đoá Hoa Mong Manh), will be released nationwide, including cities in New York and New Jersey, in more than 60 theatres on March 29, 2024, the announcement was made TODAY by the film's executive producer Dr. Jacqueline Thu Thảo Nguyen.

The film will premiere in New York, New Jersey/Pennsylvania, California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington State in Regal, AMC and Cinemark Theatres.

New York, New Jersey area cities include:



NEW JERSEY / PENNSYLVANIA

AMC Cherry Hill 24 with IMAX / Dolby**

AMC Jersey Gardens 20**

NEW YORK

Buffalo - Regal Walden Galleria 4DX **

New York City - AMC Empire 25 with IMAX**

New York - Angelika Village East 7**

"We're delighted to share our film 'A Fragile Flower' with film audiences around the United States during Women's History Month," comment Ms. Nguyen. "Our female-driven team is made up of such talented and accomplished women, including the famous actress/model Maya, our director, Mai Thu Huyền, who also stars in the film, and Nhat Ha, the film's scriptwriter, who performed all of the film's 14 songs and also stars."

Director/producer/actress Mai Thu Huyền adds, "'A Fragile Flower' was a LABOR OF LOVE for us and we hope the film, its story and its music will resonate with both English-speaking and Vietnamese audiences across the country."

The film held a special sold out World Premiere event on March 21, 2024 at AMC 30 in Orange, California. The premiere was hosted by Golden World and Tram Huong Nguyen.

'A Fragile Flower' tells a tale of resilience and hope through the eyes of a blossoming Vietnamese songstress blessed with both a mesmerizing voice and a gentle soul. With a talented cast of professional Vietnamese singers and actors, including Trizzie Phuong Trinh, Nhat Ha, Anh Dung, Khanh Hoang, Lam Tuyet Trang, Ho Xuan Dao, Duc Tien, Baggio Saetti, Jacky Tai, Dr, Jacqueline Thu Thảo Nguyen, Jinstar Nguyen Duy along with Maya, Quoc Cuong and Mai Thu Huyền. Audiences will be swept away on a poignant exploration of the main character's personal trials, triumphs, and aspirations.

Produced by the visionary duo Mai Thu Huyền and Dr. Jacqueline Thu Thảo Nguyen, this captivating love story musical drama, with a screenplay penned by Vietnamese singing sensation Nhat Ha. Atlas Distribution Company, a leading independent film distributor, is the film's official distributor for the US market.

The film was recently honored with six awards, including Best Picture, at the FLOW Film Festival, held in Hollywood, Florida from February 29 to March 4, 2024, and is currently on its international film festival circuit run.

For more information about 'A Fragile Flower' and its highly anticipated release, please visit the official website at https://afragileflower.com Follow the film on all social media platforms, using the hashtag #AFragileFlower.