Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Last night, the six remaining couples of Dancing With the Stars shook it off with a night full of red-hot performances to the gorgeous tunes of multi-GRAMMY award-winning recording artist Taylor Swift.

"A Celebration of Taylor Swift” is now streaming on Disney+. Watch all of the performances below!

Dancing to songs from "1989," "Reputation," "Fearless," "Folklore," "Midnights," and "Lover," watch Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Harry Jowsey, Jason Mraz, and more dance to Taylor Swift now!

Longstanding “Dancing with the Stars” choreographer and lead choreographer of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, Mandy Moore, headed into the ballroom to offer her “Taylor-made” to critique as special guest judge. Couples, along with their dance styles and songs, will be announced at a later date.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Watch the Dancing With the Stars pros dance to "Love Story":

Watch Ariana Madix dance to "Cruel Summer" here:

Watch Jason Mraz dance to "Don't Blame Me" here:

Watch Charity Lawson dance to "Look What You Made Me Do" here:

Watch Ariana Madix & Pasha face off against Xochitl Gomez & Val with a Viennese Waltz to “Lover” here:

Watch the Dancing With the Stars pros dance to "Style" here:

Watch Harry Jowsey dance to "august" here:

Watch Alyson Hannigan dance to "You Belong to Me" here:

Watch Alyson Hannigan & Sasha with a Jive to “Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version)” here:

Watch Xochitl Gomez dance to "Paper Rings" here:

Watch Jason Mraz & Daniella face off against Charity Lawson & Artem with a Cha Cha to “Lavender Haze” by Taylor Swift & Felix Jaehn here: