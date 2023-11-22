Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Watch all of the performances from "A Celebration of Taylor Swift” on Dancing With the Stars here!

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals Photo 4 Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Last night, the six remaining couples of Dancing With the Stars shook it off with a night full of red-hot performances to the gorgeous tunes of multi-GRAMMY award-winning recording artist Taylor Swift.

"A Celebration of Taylor Swift” is now streaming on Disney+. Watch all of the performances below!

Dancing to songs from "1989," "Reputation," "Fearless," "Folklore," "Midnights," and "Lover," watch Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Harry Jowsey, Jason Mraz, and more dance to Taylor Swift now!

Longstanding “Dancing with the Stars” choreographer and lead choreographer of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, Mandy Moore, headed into the ballroom to offer her “Taylor-made” to critique as special guest judge. Couples, along with their dance styles and songs, will be announced at a later date.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

 Watch the Dancing With the Stars pros dance to "Love Story":

Watch Ariana Madix dance to "Cruel Summer" here:

Watch Jason Mraz dance to "Don't Blame Me" here:

Watch Charity Lawson dance to "Look What You Made Me Do" here:

Watch Ariana Madix & Pasha face off against Xochitl Gomez & Val with a Viennese Waltz to “Lover” here:

Watch the Dancing With the Stars pros dance to "Style" here:

Watch Harry Jowsey dance to "august" here:

Watch Alyson Hannigan dance to "You Belong to Me" here:

Watch Alyson Hannigan & Sasha with a Jive to “Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version)” here:

Watch Xochitl Gomez dance to "Paper Rings" here:

Watch Jason Mraz & Daniella face off against Charity Lawson & Artem with a Cha Cha to “Lavender Haze” by Taylor Swift & Felix Jaehn here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Natalia Grace Speaks Out in New ID Six-Part Docuseries Photo
Natalia Grace Speaks Out in New ID Six-Part Docuseries

Picking up where the finale of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE left off, NATALIA SPEAKS features Natalia sharing her side of the story. The six-part docuseries will also showcase an extensive, emotional sit down between Natalia and adoptive father Michael Barnett as they sit face-to-face for the first time. Watch the video trailer!

2
Pandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 Photo
Pandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1

As part of the top three finalists for the inaugural season of Drag Race Germany, Pandora Nox went up against Metamorkid and Yvonne Nightstand in the finale episode, before ultimately being crowned the winner. 

3
NIGHT OF THE CAREGIVER Starring Natalie Denise Sperl And Eileen Dietz Now Streaming On Tub Photo
NIGHT OF THE CAREGIVER Starring Natalie Denise Sperl And Eileen Dietz Now Streaming On Tubi, Amazon Prime And Vudu

'Night of the Caregiver' starring Natalie Denise Sperl and Eileen Dietz is now streaming on Tubi, Amazon Prime, and Vudu. Experience chills and thrills as a hospice nurse uncovers a demonic presence in an isolated house. Don't miss this horror movie with award-winning actresses.

4
Disney+ Cancels THE MUPPETS MAYHEM After One Season Photo
Disney+ Cancels THE MUPPETS MAYHEM After One Season

Disney has cancelled The Muppets Mayhem after one season. The musical series joins other cancelled projects on the streamer this year, alongside The Spiderwick Chronicles, National Treasure, and more. The series followed The Electric Mayhem as they went on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Pandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents PlusPandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents Plus
THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey HallTHE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey Hall
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney MusicalsInterview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SOME LIKE IT HOT