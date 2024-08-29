Video/Photos: Netflix Drops OUTER BANKS Season 4 Teaser and First-Look Photos

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released a new teaser and first-look photos for the upcoming fourth season of the hit show Outer Banks. Season 4 returns in two 5-episode parts, with Part 1 arriving on October 10, 2024 and Part 2 coming November 7, 2024.

Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop.

But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future - who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

The cast includes Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Austin North (Topper), Fiona Palomo (Sofia), J. Anthony Crane (Chandler Groff), Pollyanna McIntosh (Dalia), Brianna Brown (Hollis Robinson), Rigo Sanchez (Lightner), Mia Challis (Ruthie) and Cullen Moss (Shoupe).

The series is created and executive produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke. Take a look at the new photos below!



Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline

Mia Challis, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Fiona Palomo and Deion Smith

Madison Bailey, Carlacia Grant, Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow

Carlacia Grant, Rudy Pankow, and Jonathan Daviss

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow

Chase Stokes and Rudy Pankow

Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant

Carlacia Grant, Madelyn Cline, and Madison Bailey

