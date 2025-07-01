Video/Photos: Leanne Morgan, Ryan Stiles, & More in First-Look at LEANNE

Co-created by Susan McMartin, Chuck Lorre, and Morgan, Leanne will premiere all 16 episodes globally on July 31st.
Netflix has debuted the official trailer and new images for Leanne, the upcoming comedy series starring Leanne Morgan. Co-created by Susan McMartin, Chuck Lorre, and Morgan, Leanne will premiere all 16 episodes globally on July 31st.
Leanne's (Leanne Morgan) world is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her for another woman. Supported by her family, including her ride-or-die sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to embrace the chaos and finds strength, laughter, and hope in the most unexpected places.
The show is co-created and executive-produced by Susan McMartin, Chuck Lorre, and Leanne Morgan. Nick Bakay and Judi Marmel also serve as executive producers. The series stars Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers and Hannah Pilkes. Take a look at photos below!
Photos courtesy of Netflix
Blake Clark, Hannah Pilkes and Kristen Johnston
Leanne Morgan and Ryan Stiles
Jayma Mays, Leanne Morgan and Kristen Johnston
Tim Daly, Kristen Johnston and Leanne Morgan
Blake Clark, Celia Weston, Leanne Morgan and Kristen Johnston
Kristen Johnston and Leanne Morgan
Kristen Johnston and Leanne Morgan
Kristen Johnston, Leanne Morgan and Jayma Mays
Leanne Morgan
Blake Clark, Hannah Pilkes, Celia Weston, Graham Rogers and Ryan Stiles
Videos