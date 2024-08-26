Video/Photos: DOCTOR ODYSSEY Teaser Trailer and Photos With Phillipa Soo and Shania Twain

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC has released the official teaser trailer and new photos for Doctor Odyssey, the upcoming Ryan Murphy medical procedural featuring Joshua Jackson and Phillipa Soo. The trailer also reveals the casting of Shania Twain as one of the guests in the new show. The series is set to premiere Thursday, September 26 at 9pm ET on ABC and will also stream on Hulu.

In the show, Max (Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.

Doctor Odyssey stars Jackson, Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

