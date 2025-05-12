Video: YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS Episode 7 Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode seven of “Your Friends & Neighbors,” starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm. In the episode, Detective Lin makes a discovery at the crime scene, Coop plays hardball with Kat, and Chivo puts Elena in a tough spot. The seventh episode will premiere globally on Friday, May 16.

After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Alongside Hamm, the series also stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan. The series has received an early season two renewal.

Hailing from Apple Studios and produced by Tropper Ink, the series is created by best-selling author Jonathan Tropper, who serves as showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+. Additionally, Jon Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie. Gillespie also directs episodes 101-102. Additional episodes are directed by Stephanie Laing, Greg Yaitanes and Tropper.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

