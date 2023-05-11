Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES 'Explosive' Season 10 Reunion Trailer Featuring Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval & More

Bravo has shared the trailer for the highly-anticipated VANDERPUMP RULES season 10 trailer.

The trailer kicks off with Andy Cohen calling the three-part event "more explosive and dramatic" than any before. The reunion kicks off on May 24.

The reunion comes after cameras recently went back up following the bombshell reveal that Tom Sandoval had an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, cheating on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix.

"I don't see anything good coming either of those f*cking rats," Madix says in her trailer while preparing for the reunion.

Also featured in season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene.

New episodes of VANDERPUMP RULES air Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

"Vanderpump Rules" is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd serving as executive producers.

Watch the trailer here:

Its all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023

Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo