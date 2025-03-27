Video: Watch the Trailer for the BJÖRK: CORNUCOPIA Concert Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly anticipated concert film Björk: Cornucopia is now on sale, with the official trailer having just been released. This visually stunning experience will be available in cinemas worldwide starting May 7th, 2025, for a limited time only, distributed by Trafalgar Releasing.

Presented in 4K and Dolby Atmos, Björk: Cornucopia showcases Björk’s most elaborate live performance to date, blending cutting-edge visuals and immersive sound. Running at approximately 1 hour and 53 minutes, the film features a full concert performance and three exclusive music videos curated by Björk herself. This cinematic event offers fans a unique chance to experience the magic of Cornucopia in an entirely new way.

The film will be available exclusively in over 500 cinemas across 30 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the US, the UK, and more. Specific release dates include May 8th in Spain, May 9th in Canada, and May 11th in France.

About Björk:

Björk is one of the most innovative and influential artists of her generation. Known for her groundbreaking music, visual art, and performances, Björk’s career has constantly pushed boundaries in music, technology, and activism. With over 20 million albums sold worldwide, she continues to inspire and challenge audiences with her bold creative visions. From her critically acclaimed app album Biophilia to the immersive Vulnicura VR, Björk has always embraced new technology to enhance her artistry. With Cornucopia, she continues to redefine what it means to be a performer in the 21st century, blending music, theater, and visual art to deliver a message of environmental hope and resilience.

Photo credit: Santiago Felipe

