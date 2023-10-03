Video: Watch the Trailer for Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA Starring Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi

The film will be released in theaters on November 3.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Wife to the king. Icon to the world. Destined for more.

Watch the new trailer for PRISCILLA, as Academy Award winner Sofia Coppola takes us behind the gates of Graceland and flips the script on one of America’s most iconic romances.

Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the film is based on Priscilla Presley’s bestselling memoir “Elvis and Me.” The film will be released in theaters on November 3.

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

Watch the new trailer here:






From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

