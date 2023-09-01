Video: Watch the First DRAG RACE GERMANY Trailer

World of Wonder just released the wig-snatching trailer for the inaugural season of “Drag Race Germany” — which premieres on WOW Presents Plus globally on September 5th, day-and-date with its airing on Paramount+ in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“Drag Race Germany” S1 will feature 11 fierce queens from across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including: Barbie Q, Kelly Heelton, LéLé Cocoon, Loreley Rivers, Metamorkid, Nikita Vegaz, Pandora Nox, Tessa Testicle, The Only Naomy, Victoria Shakespears, and Yvonne Nightstand. “Drag Race Germany” is hosted by Barbie Breakout and Gianni Jovanovic.

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles executive produce the series for World of Wonder.

About World of Wonder:

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon.

WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, Banff’s Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.