Video: Watch Trailer for Season 3 of Apple TV+ Comedy ACAPULCO

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the third season of “Acapulco,” the global hit bilingual comedy series starring and executive produced by Emmy and SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez.

“Acapulco” returns for season three with the first two episodes debuting globally on Wednesday, May 1, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 26.

In season three of “Acapulco,” it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Máximo (Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.

In addition to Derbez and Arrizon, the returning “Acapulco” ensemble cast includes Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, and Carlos Corona with recurring guest stars Jaime Camil (“Schmigadoon”) and Cristo Fernandez (“Ted Lasso”) joining for season three.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit “How to Be A Latin Lover,” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg also executive produces with Sam Laybourne who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Kim and Eric Tannenbaum as well as Jaime Eliezer Karas executive produce along with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company and Paul Presburger.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 482 wins and 2,142 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

