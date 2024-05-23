Video: Watch Trailer for HBO Original Comedy Series FANTASMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The HBO Original comedy series FANTASMAS, created, directed by and starring Julio Torres (“Problemista” and HBO’s “Los Espookys”), debuts FRIDAY, JUNE 7 (11:00–11:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes of the six-episode season will debut weekly.

Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City. A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, FANTASMAS weaves together stories of people LOOKING FOR meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world.

The series stars Julio Torres as Julio, Martine Gutierrez as Vanesja, Tomas Matos as Chester and Joe Rumrill as THE VOICE of Bibo. Nearly two dozen guest stars will make special appearances throughout the series’ six episodes, including Steve Buscemi, Paul Dano, Julia Fox, Alexa Demie, Emma Stone, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Kim Petras, Ziwe and more.

FANTASMAS is created, directed, and written by Julio Torres. Executive produced by Julio Torres, Emma Stone and Dave McCary for Fruit Tree, Alex Bach and Daniel Powell for Irony Point, and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts; co-executive produced by Ali Herting.

