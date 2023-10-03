Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer

The series will return on October 25 on Bravo, streaming the next day on Peacock.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Bravo has released the trailer for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS season 13!

The trailer features the return of Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. New housewife Annemarie Wiley has also joined the group.

The trailer also features cameos made by former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and RHOBH alums Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick, Kim Richards and Denise Richards.

The trailer centers on the news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's divorce. It also dives into the rumors that Richards is having an affair with country singer Morgan Wade.

The sneakpeek also shows Erika Jayne preparing for her Las Vegas residency, Dorit Kemsley still dealing with her traumatic 2021 house break-in, and Garcelle Beauvais focusing on her children. The group takes lavish trips to Barcelona and Las Vegas.

Watch the new trailer here:

COMING UP THIS SEASON ON RHOBH

In the aftermath of last season’s turbulent ending, the women find themselves attempting to navigate their fractured friend group. When Dorit enlists a spiritual guru to help them find their way back, the ladies confront their issues head on and begin to mend hurt feelings. Grappling with the demands of family life and growing businesses, however, they quickly realize all might not be what it seems in the picturesque 90210.

Kyle Richards is a diamond under pressure, struggling to cope amid her most challenging year yet. With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids – and those closest to her – question her budding friendship with a well-known country singer.

Determined to reclaim the self-confidence she lost during her marriage, Southern socialite Sutton Stracke takes her professional life by the reins. Needing a bit of guidance in the romance department, however, she turns to one of Beverly Hills’ top dating coaches to get to the bottom of her one-date woes. When Sutton takes Kyle to task over setbacks in their friendship, tensions among the group take a turn for the worse.

A focused Erika Jayne eyes a career comeback, and she works to rebuild her life despite ongoing legal battles brought on by her now estranged ex-husband. Things are finally looking up when Erika lands herself a hard-earned Las Vegas residency, but bubbling self-doubt due to a four-year performance hiatus has her questioning whether she can pull it off. 

Garcelle Beauvais has cracked the code to success in Hollywood, starring in a film that she also executive produces for the first time. When one of her teenage boys unexpectedly confronts her over her parenting style, however, Garcelle finds herself in uncharted territory. Wondering if she’s doing it all wrong, she attempts to change her approach with both her sons.

Dorit Kemsley continues to deal with PTSD caused by her home invasion, which proves especially difficult after she’s robbed again. On top of this, she and PK attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage. 

Crystal Kung Minkoff has found her voice within the group, holding her own after one of the women questions what she stands for. She soon finds she can’t win them all, however, when her need for control gets the best of her and threatens her relationship with her brother.

Introduced to the group through her friend and neighbor, Kyle Richards, newcomer Annemarie Wiley is a force to be reckoned with. A certified registered nurse anesthetist who thrives under pressure and knows her facts, she’s not afraid to call out the women when they speak out of turn. Going head-to-head with Sutton and Crystal over a few questionable comments, she quickly finds her footing with the ladies.

The ladies jet-set their way to Spain, Ojai and Las Vegas, not letting anything get in the way of their good time.

Friends and familiar faces – Denise Richards, Camille Grammar, Cynthia Bailey and Larsa Pippen – also occasionally join in on the fun.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is produced by Evolution Media for Bravo with Alex Baskin, Darren Ward, Maryam Jahanbin, Joe Kingsley and Brian McCarthy serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.



