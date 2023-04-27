Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch THE KARDASHIANS Season Three Trailer

The third season premieres May 25 on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday!

Apr. 27, 2023  

Check out the trailer for the new season of Hulu's "The Kardashians." The third season premieres May 25 on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday!

The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

The show follows Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

The series is produced by Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle KING serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Watch the trailer here:



