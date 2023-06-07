Video: Watch Pete Davidson's BUPKIS Full Episode Two

Peacock’s critically acclaimed comedy series BUPKIS, starring Pete Davidson, Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, from executive producer Lorne Michaels, surprise drops second episode on YouTube, streaming NOW.

Leveraging the powerhouse portfolio of NBCUniversal, episode 102 of BUPKIS will also air June 10 on NBC following the SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE encore, featuring host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Viewers can catch up on all episodes, streaming now on Peacock.

Just ahead of Emmy Awards voting, airing BUPKIS across YouTube and NBC will introduce “one of the series’ most affecting episodes” (NPR) and “a beautifully executed episode” (LA Times) to a broader audience.

In episode 102, “Do as I Say, Not as I Do,” young Pete (Preston Brodrick) attends a wedding just weeks after losing his father on 9/11 and bonds with his uncle (Bobby Cannavale).

Beginning Friday, June 16, Peacock will also extend a special offer to First Responders to receive a special promotion for $1.99/month for 12 months of Peacock.

Written, executive produced by and starring Pete Davidson, BUPKIS is executive produced by Lorne Michaels for Broadway Video and is written and executive produced by Judah Miller (showrunner) and Dave Sirus alongside executive producers Andrew Singer and Erin David. Jason Orley directed and co-executive produced. Series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

Watch the full episode here: