Video: Watch MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL Season 2 Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL Season 2. The new season will be released on September 20, 2023.

On March 2, 2023, Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. The world watched with bated breath as a verdict was announced. The people of the Lowcountry had been waiting the better part of two years to understand what happened the night of June 7, 2021.

Season 2 will feature first-hand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders, giving more insight than ever into that deadly night, including Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson (Former Murdaugh Family Housekeeper) and Mushelle "Shelly" Smith (Caregiver for Libby Murdaugh) - who became some of the most powerful witnesses at the trial - Curtis Edward Smith (aka Cousin Eddie), and Gwen Generette, one of the trial’s jurors.

Morgan Doughty, Paul’s ex-girlfriend, Anthony Cook, Paul’s friend, and Valerie Bauerlein, Wall Street Journal reporter, also return.

Watch the new trailer here: