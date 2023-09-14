Video: Watch MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL Season 2 Trailer

The new season will be released on September 20, 2023.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 3 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Photo 4 All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Netflix has released the trailer for MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL Season 2. The new season will be released on September 20, 2023.

On March 2, 2023, Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of the  murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. The world watched with bated breath as a verdict was announced. The people of the Lowcountry had been waiting the better part of two years to understand what happened the night of June 7, 2021.

Season 2 will feature first-hand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders, giving more insight than ever into that deadly night, including Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson (Former Murdaugh Family Housekeeper) and Mushelle "Shelly" Smith (Caregiver for Libby Murdaugh) - who became some of the most powerful witnesses at the trial - Curtis Edward Smith (aka Cousin Eddie), and Gwen Generette, one of the trial’s jurors.

Morgan Doughty, Paul’s ex-girlfriend, Anthony Cook, Paul’s friend, and Valerie Bauerlein, Wall Street Journal reporter, also return.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL Season 2 Trailer Photo
Video: Watch MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 will feature first-hand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders, giving more insight than ever into that deadly night, including Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson (Former Murdaugh Family Housekeeper) and Mushelle 'Shelly' Smith (Caregiver for Libby Murdaugh), and more. Watch the video trailer now!

2
Max Celebrates Latino Heritage Month In September And October Photo
Max Celebrates Latino Heritage Month In September And October

In anticipation of Latino Heritage Month, Max is celebrating by centering on culture and community. Throughout the month, Max will be “Celebrando Nuestra Comunidad,” amplifying voices that uplift and inspire & spotlighting Latino talent and programming across Max brand social channels, led by Max's Pa’lante!.

3
Video: Hulu Drops New Trailer For APPENDAGE Huluween Movie Photo
Video: Hulu Drops New Trailer For APPENDAGE 'Huluween' Movie

Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems fine on the surface, but secretly struggles with debilitating self-doubt. Soon these buried feelings begin to make Hannah physically sick and sprout into a ferocious growth on her body: The Appendage. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfes RUSTIN With Tribute Photo
Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN With Tribute

Rustin celebrates the man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world and stars Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, with Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Showtime Debuts HEIST 88 Trailer Starring Courtney B. VanceVideo: Showtime Debuts HEIST 88 Trailer Starring Courtney B. Vance
Photos: Stars Come Out for Premiere of Songs From Upcoming RIDING SHOTGUN Film ProjectPhotos: Stars Come Out for Premiere of Songs From Upcoming RIDING SHOTGUN Film Project
Manhattan Short Film Festival to Screen at The Public TheatreManhattan Short Film Festival to Screen at The Public Theatre
ONE PIECE Renewed For Season Two on NetflixONE PIECE Renewed For Season Two on Netflix

Videos

Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song Video
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING