Video: Watch MAXINE'S BABY: THE TYLER PERRY STORY Trailer

Prime Video has released the trailer for the new documentary Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story ahead of its November 17 streaming date.

Writer, actor, filmmaker, studio head, and media titan Tyler Perry is America’s consummate multihyphenate. But underneath this entertainment behemoth is a man working humbly to heal his childhood trauma by transforming his pain into promise.

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, a nod to his mother’s love, is a tender and intimate portrait of visionary and innovator Tyler Perry and his harrowing-but-faithful road to the top of an industry that didn’t always include him.

Nearly a decade in the making, with unfettered access, directors Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz lead us into the inner world of a man whose story has never fully been told, as he becomes a father and a media mogul with a mission to pave his own road to the top. The product is a profound lesson on remembering where you came from to know where you want to go.

Watch the new trailer here:



