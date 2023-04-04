Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Lifetime's TLC FOREVER Documentary Trailer

TLC Forever is premiering Saturday, June 3 at 8p/7c on Lifetime.

Apr. 04, 2023  

TLC Forever, premiering Saturday, June 3 at 8p/7c, chronicles THE JOURNEY of the female group who led the way with their music, their message, and their style. For the first time, T-Boz and Chilli and other music industry colleagues detail their story and lives in how they broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds.

Formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1990, TLC consisted of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Having sold over 85 million records worldwide, the group enjoyed success, scoring nine top-ten hits and winning over 35 major awards including Video of the Year Award for "Waterfalls" Billboard Hot 100, including four number-one singles "Creep", "Waterfalls", "No Scrubs", and "Unpretty."

Accolades include nine top-ten hits, four career Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and five SOUL TRAIN Music Awards.

However the glow of success was accompanied by darkness, controversy and tragedy, as TLC balanced worldwide fame and massive notoriety against internal fallouts, external attacks, bankruptcy, and illness. When Left Eye died tragically in 2002, the group faced not only immense pain and an uncertain future but also felt abandoned by the entertainment industry despite iconic achievements.

Against all odds and through all the struggles, the group persevered with courage, love and unity, forging a new path to success, including launching a new tour slated for summer 2023.

Watch the new trailer here:

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold


Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Anthony Ramos & Dominique Fishback to Receive Cinemacon Rising Stars of the Year Award Photo
Anthony Ramos & Dominique Fishback to Receive Cinemacon Rising Stars of the Year Award
Anthony Ramos is known for inaugurating the dual roles of “John Laurens” and “Philip Hamilton” in the critically acclaimed, TONY® Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton. His impressive film and television credits include In the Heights, A Star is Born, Monsters and Men, Godzilla: King of Monsters, Patti Cake$, Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It.
Video: Watch the New BARBIE Trailer Featuring Margot Robie & More Photo
Video: Watch the New BARBIE Trailer Featuring Margot Robie & More
From Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) as Barbie and Ken, America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), and more. Watch the video trailer now!
THE MUPPETS MAYHEM Musical Series Will Debut on Disney+ in May Photo
THE MUPPETS MAYHEM Musical Series Will Debut on Disney+ in May
'The Muppets Mayhem' stars Lilly Singh ('A Little Late with Lilly Singh') as Nora, Tahj Mowry ('Baby Daddy') as Moog, Saara Chaudry ('The Mysterious Benedict Society') as Hannah, Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth, Dave Goelz as Zoot, Eric Jacobson as Animal, Peter Linz as Lips, David Rudman as Janice, and more. Watch the video teaser for the series now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Karla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music AwardsKarla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
April 3, 2023

The BMI Million-Air Awards acknowledge songwriters whose compositions have attained the uncommon milestone of surpassing one million broadcast radio plays. Otis Redding's songs 'Sweet Soul Music' (with 4 million performances), 'Hard to Handle' (with 7 million performances), 'Respect' (with 7 million performances), and more.
Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'
April 3, 2023

After they thrilled fans with their recent release, 'Pirates', the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th. Watch the new video now!
German Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EPGerman Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EP
April 3, 2023

The German born twin brother duo, Amistat share their cinematically intimate new EP, colour in life, via Nettwerk. As twin brothers, Josef and Jan Prasil, share an unspoken and unexplainable bond best sung aloud. The power of this bond courses through their familial harmonies and eloquent songcraft accented by individual idiosyncrasies.
Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour DatesNashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour Dates
April 3, 2023

The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane.
Roy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekRoy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
April 3, 2023

Guests this week include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Robin These, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jerry Craft. The Daily Show correspondent, actor, and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.
share