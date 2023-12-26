Video: Watch Dave Chappelle and Morgan Freeman in a Trailer for DAVE CHAPPELLE: THE DREAMER

Dave Chappelle’s newest comedy special, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, premieres globally on Netflix December 31st.

The Dreamer was shot in Chappelle’s hometown of Washington, DC at the historic Lincoln Theatre.

Emmy Award-winning director Stan Lathan returns to direct The Dreamer, having directed all seven of Chappelle’s Netflix specials.

Chappelle has received five Emmy awards including three for his Netflix comedy special Sticks & Stones (2019) and Equanimity & The Bird Revelation (2017), and two for hosting Saturday Night Live. Chappelle is a four-time Grammy winner for The Closer, Sticks & Stones, Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, and The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas. Most recently, he received his fifth Grammy nomination for What’s in a Name.

Chappelle, received the Pollstar Award for comedy tour of the year, in 2023, 2018 and 2014 and received the coveted MARK TWAIN PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOR in 2019. He is slated to open a comedy & music club in Yellow Springs, Ohio in early 2024.

Watch the new trailer here: