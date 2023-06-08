Video: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series Trailer

WE tv has announced the all-new docuseries, “Breaking The Ice,” premieres on Thursday, July 6 at 9pm ET with new episodes streaming Mondays on ALLLBK.

Produced by SIRENS Media, the eight hour-long episodes follow Washington DC area-based ice skating champion, Rory Flack, and her groundbreaking journey to lead the first all diverse, competitive synchronized ice skating team.

Flack, a world-renowned figure skater turned coach, is no stranger to slicing through barriers. She is a pioneer in professional ice skating as the first African AMERICAN WOMAN to win the US Open Professional FIGURE SKATING Championships.

Now she is THE HEAD coach of Team DMV (Divine, Motivational, Visionaries) a diverse group of middle and high school girls striving to make it to the Ice Sports Industry’s (ISI) national championship. This inaugural team endures rigorous training on and off the ice, while dealing with team dynamics, outspoken parents and skating rivals. Team DMV is defying the odds pushing through the obstacles…ultimately, Breaking The Ice!

Meet Team DMV:

A trailblazer and former champion in the sport, Head Coach Rory Flack continues to be relentless and determined, and she will stop at nothing until her girls are the first to break through the barriers diverse athletes face in the world of ice skating. In her pursuit of excellence for Team DMV, Rory leans on her husband Roi Mitchell Sr. for team logistics and her son Remington as Assistant Coach.

Nia is Team DMV’s Captain, a role she is proud to hold while still getting used to the responsibilities it carries. On top of that, her mom, Rae, serves as the Team Mom, while her dad, Kim, often butts heads with Roi. Having skated since she was six, Nia deems herself a perfectionist and dreams of joining the military like her father.

Best friends with Nia, Trinity is the team’s Co-Captain and also one of the strongest skaters on the team. Her dad, Jeff, is very involved with Team DMV and isn’t afraid to go against Rory if he doesn’t like something. Jeff and Trinity’s mom,Rashanikka, have her in private lessons with another coach but Trinity wants to work more with Rory instead.

One of the more advanced skaters on Team DMV, Elanza loves skating and is passionate about getting it right. She loves THE SISTERHOOD that comes with being a part of the team, but at home she is the little sister getting picked on by her brothers. Very close with her mom, Lezael, the two are trying to find a balance between school and skating.

Alexandra (Alex) has been skating with Rory for three years, but she is the most vocal skater when it comes to complaining about THE HEAD Coach. Working on strengthening her relationships with the team, she can be THE VOICE of reason in the group and is very mature for her age. Her mom Shani is a former Team Mom.

Saniah is best friends with Elanza and has been skating longer than most girls on the team. She’s already earned 10 awards as a solo skater with the support of her mom, Angie.

Breaking The Ice is produced for WE tv by ITV America’s SIRENS Media. Mioshi Hill, Tim Cohen-Laurie and Wendi Wan Executive Produce for SIRENS Media; Jon Crowley and Burt Kearns also serve as Executive Producers. Angela Molloy, SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted and Lisa Marie Angelo, Director Development & Original Production, Unscripted, Executive Produce for WE tv.