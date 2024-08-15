Video: Trailer for Animated Feature HITPIG! Featuring Jason Sudeikis and RuPaul

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Produced by Aniventure (Animal Farm, Stitch Head) and distributed by Viva Pictures (2023 Sundance Film Festival selection The Amazing Maurice) with animation by Cinesite (The Addams Family 2, Iwájú, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem), the all-new animated feature film HITPIG! will release only in theaters nationwide in the U.S. on November 1, 2024.

Hitpig (Jason Sudeikis) is a clever bounty hunting pig who catches escaped animals and returns them to their owners. His next job is his biggest yet: return a dancing elephant named Pickles (Lilly Singh) to a maniacal Vegas showman (Rainn Wilson), for a million bucks. The mission quickly escalates into a WILD adventure around the world. When danger looms, it is up to Hitpig to save the day but he can’t do it alone. He must realize that some things are more important than a paycheck and finds the greatest bounty of all, friends. The film is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author Berkeley Breathed’s The New York Times bestseller Pete & Pickles.

The all-star voice cast features Emmy© winner Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, The Angry Birds Movie) as the titular bounty hunter Hitpig, joined by Emmy© nominee Lilly Singh (The Muppets Mayhem, Riverdance: The Animated Adventure) as Pickles, the dancing elephant; Rainn Wilson (The Office) as villainous Vegas showman The Leapin’ Lord of the Leotard; Emmy© winner RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as the sassy and a little gassy Polecat; GRAMMY-nominated rap artist Flavor Flav as the lobster-loving Host of “King Chef for the Day”; Emmy©-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby (Hannah Gadsby: Nanette) as the dangerously adorable Lola the Koala; global pop superstar Anitta as fur-eedom fighter Letícia Dos Anjos; Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton, The Crown) as Hitpig’s mama mentor Big Bertha the Bounty Hunter; Andy Serkis (Planet of the Apes, Lord of the Rings) as primetime’s most famous Newscaster; Charlie Adler (Transformers franchise) as superhero film star Super Rooster; and Shelby Young (Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga) as Catchvan Voice.

HITPIG! is directed by David Feiss (Cow & Chicken, Minions: The Rise of Gru) and Cinzia Angelini (Mila, Minions) and produced by Adam Nagle (Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Cracké) and Dave Rosenbaum (Animal Farm, The Secret Life of Pets). With a music score by Isabella Summers of Florence & the Machine, the film features a screenplay by Dave Rosenbaum and Tyler Werrin (The Lorax) and story by Berkeley Breathed.

"We are delighted to see indie animation continuing on its incredible growth trajectory at the theatrical level. With HITPIG!’s witty humour, thrilling adventures, and a touching story about friendship and self-discovery, the title is a standout addition to our slate,” said Victor Elizalde, CEO of Viva Pictures.

“Viva Pictures has proven themselves to be one of the best and most efficient distributors of animated family films in the business. They have continued to believe in the importance of the theatrical experience for families, and we’re excited to be partnering with them on bringing HITPIG! to the big screen,” said executive producer and Aniventure’s Chief Commercial Officer Joe Della Rosa.

ABOUT ANIVENTURE

Established in 2014, Aniventure is a global animation studio that brings engaging and entertaining animated stories to life with high-quality animation for all audiences around the world. We partner with A-list filmmakers and talent for our content and have assembled a team of industry leaders and world-class creatives who provide expertise in development, financing, production and marketing. For more information, visit Aniventure.com and follow us on Instagram and Linkedin.

ABOUT VIVA PICTURES

Viva Pictures Distribution Company is a distinguished film production studio and distributor, committed to providing world-class family entertainment for global audiences. With its own animation studio based in the Canary Islands and a rich portfolio of animated films, Viva Pictures strives to captivate and engage audiences worldwide, fostering a love for storytelling across all ages. Viva Pictures is known for its recent successes, including The Amazing Maurice and upcoming releases 200% Wolf and Scarygirl. For more information, visit vivafilmco.com.

