Video: Sneak Peek Clip From Apple TV+ Series YO GABBA GABBALAND!

Apple TV+ has released a sneak peek clip from the upcoming kids and family series “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,” inspired by the hit, Emmy Award-nominated cultural phenomenon “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” which has delighted kids and parents alike worldwide with its blend of supremely singable music, colorful characters, and captivating animation. The all-new, star-studded series premieres globally with all 10 episodes on Friday, August 9.

“Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” invites audiences to explore a magical world of endless possibilities and promise, with friends both familiar and new, in a reimagining that brings to life an expansive Yo Gabba GabbaLand, filled with optimism and fun, where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allows them to learn, laugh and grow together.

Hosted by rising star Kamryn Smith as Kammy Kam, the new series sees the return of original “Yo Gabba Gabba!" cast members Erin Pearce as Toodee, Emma Penrose as Foofa, Adam Deibert as Muno, Amos Watene as Brobee and Christian Jacobs as Plex. Visiting guests across the season include Reggie Watts (“Tuca & Bertie,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden”), Emmy Award winner Sam Richardson (”The Afterparty”), Critics Choice Award nominee Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”), SAG Award winner Lauren Lapkus (“Orange is the New Black”), Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) Grammy Award winner Diplo, Grammy Award winner Flea and many more.

Viewers can also expect vibrant musical performances and original music from Grammy Award-winning artists including Anderson .Paak, Portugal. The Man and Thundercat, along with Betty Who, The Linda Lindas, Miyavi, Cory Wong & Antwaun Stanley, Kurt Vile “King Silly,” The Drums and The Interrupters. These critically acclaimed artists will perform earworms that tie back to the themes of each episode, including creativity, growth, friendship and more. Filled with optimism and fun, kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allow them to learn, laugh and grow together.

“Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” is produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC, co-owners of the brand. The series is created by Emmy Award-nominated Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz (co-creators of “Yo Gabba Gabba!”), who also serve as executive producers for Yo Gabba LLC, alongside Josh Scherba and Stephanie Betts for WildBrain.

