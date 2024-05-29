Video: See Emma Stone in New Trailer for KINDS OF KINDNESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Searchlight Pictures has just dropped the new trailer for the upcoming film Kinds of Kindness, releasing on June 21.

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

The cast includes Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

The film is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, with a screenplay by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou.

Watch the trailer now!

Photo credit: Searchlight Pictures

