Video: SHRINKING Episode 7 Sneak Peek Clip

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode 207 of the acclaimed comedy, “Shrinking.” Starring Emmy-Award nominee Jason Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford, and created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, and Segel, episode seven debuts Wednesday, November 20, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until December 25, 2024 on Apple TV+.

In Episode 207, Jimmy spends the day with a patient. Brian crashes Gaby's date. Liz heads down a dangerous past.

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Emmy Award nominee Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Goldstein will appear as a special guest star in season two.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan executive produce.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



